Calcutta High Court directs 20 per cent reduction in schools' tuition fee in West Bengal

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Calcutta High Court has directed 20 per cent reduction in school tuition fee.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed a 20 per cent reduction in schools' tuition fee in West Bengal during the coronavirus pandemic period. The court's order will be binding for all non-government aided schools in Bengal. The Calcutta High Court directed schools to not charge fees under the non-academic head. The order was in response to a PIL filed by the guardians forum of 145 schools in or around Kolkata.

As per reports, guardians who need more relief in the court directed relief slabs will have to approach schools individually. Moreover, the Calcutta High Court has also consituted a 3-member committee to look into the school fee related to grievances if schools doesn't grant relief as per the special appeals by the guadians.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage