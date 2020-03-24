Image Source : FILE IBPS Clerk, SO, PO/MT Results 2020 postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

IBPS SO, Clerks, PO/MT Results 2020 postponed: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the result declaration of Clerk, SO, and MT due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The IBPS results 2002 have been postponed until further orders. Candidates who are waiting for their result can check the official site of IBPS at ibps.in for the official update.

As per the IBPS' official notification, “Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists of CRP –PO/MT -VIII,

CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP –Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders. The notifications dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course”.

IBPS will announce the new result date soon. Coronavirus pandemic has killed 10 people in India. A total of 511 positive cases have been detected in India till now.

