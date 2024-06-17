Bengal train accident: Families of those killed to get Rs 10 lakh compensation, tweets Vaishnaw

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced enhanced ex-gratia after a major train accident involving a goods train and the Kanchanjungha Express near New Jalpaiguri on Monday. At least 15 people lost their lives and over 60 got injured in the accident.

"Enhanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims; ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2.5 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries," he posted on X.

In a social media update, Vaishnaw termed the incident "unfortunate" and noted that senior officials were promptly dispatched to the site. He emphasised that the injured had been transferred to a hospital for treatment. "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site," Vaishnaw wrote on X. Although he did not mention any casualties, police confirmed the death of at least seven people.

The compensation comes after PM Modi's announcement for ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund). "PM @narendramodi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO posted on X.

At least 15 passengers died and 60 others were injured, after three rear coaches of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, officials said.

The toll could rise, as multiple agencies of the state and Centre were simultaneously working on war footing along with locals to rescue passengers who could still be trapped inside, they said.

