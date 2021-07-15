Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
GUJCET 2021 exam date released, check schedule

GUJCET exam will be conducted on Friday, August 6 from 10 am to 4 pm. Download admit card at gujcet.gseb.org

New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2021 18:37 IST
GUJCET 2021 will be held on August 6

GUJCET exam 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the dates for GUJCET exam. GUJCET exam will be conducted on Friday, August 6 from 10 am to 4 pm. 

The admit card will be released in August. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website-  gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET admit card 2021: Steps to download 

Step 1:  Visit the official website -- gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link flashing "Download admit card".

Step 3: Enter your registered mobile number, date of birth, and captcha.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card. 

The application process for GUJCET was earlier concluded on July 14. The state common entrance test (CET ) is being held for admissions to BTech and Phramacy courses.  

