Over 42,000 of 11 lakh government schools lack drinking water, 15,000 have no toilets

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Over 42,000 of 11 lakh government schools lack drinking water

Of the 11 lakh government-run schools in the country, more than 42,000 schools do not have drinking water facilities and 15,000 have no toilets.

In a written reply submitted by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in the Rajya Sabha, he quoted the statistics from Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) to say, "As per UDISE, 2018-19, out of 10,83,747 total number of government schools in the country, 10,41,327 government schools have drinking water facility and 10,68,726 government schools have toilets."

"States and UTs have been repeatedly advised to ensure that all the schools, including those under the non-government sector (private, aided schools, etc. in their jurisdiction should have provision for separate toilets for boys and girls and safe and adequate drinking water facilities for all children," the minister added.

He said that the department of school and literacy has launched an integrated centrally sponsored scheme for school education - Samagra Shiksha from 2018-19. This subsumes three previous schemes 0-- Sarva Shiksha Abhiya, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and Teacher Education.

