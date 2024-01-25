JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card: NTA releases BE/BTech paper 1 hall ticket, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card for BE/Btech paper out

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination B.Tech/B.E paper 1. All those who are going to appear in the engienering exam can download their call letters from the official website of NTA JEE, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

As per the exam schedule, B.Tech/ B.E or Paper 1 will be conducted on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 at various exam centers across the country. The exams will be conducted in two shifts - Shift 1 (Morning - 9 am to 12 pm) and Shift 2 (Afternoon - 3 pm to 6 pm) on all days. To download the call letters, candidates can follow the below-mentioned easy steps download their BE/BTech paper 1 hall ticket.

How to download JEE Main BE/BTech paper 1 hall ticket?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card for B.E/B.Tech

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the application number, date of birth, and other details

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card will appear on screen

Download and save JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card for future reference

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card link