Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2023 through CUET: Last date extended for admission to UG Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2023 through CUET: The Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the registration date today for undergraduate programmes under Common University Entrance Test 2023. Students who have yet not submitted their online applications can submit applications till April 12 on the official website – jmicoe.in. Earlier, the last date for UG programmes under CUET was April 10, 2022. The decision on the extension of online applications has been taken after receiving multiple requests from the students.

According to the notification available on the official website, The Vice-Chancellor of JMI has very kindly approved an extension in the last date of registration to BTech, BArch and PG Programmes of the University whose tests will be conducted by CUET for the Academic Session 2023-24 from April 05 to 20”. Candidates who wish to apply for JMI 2023 can submit applications at JMI examination website, i.e, www.jmicoe.in,” reads the official notice.

The admissions to undergraduate courses in JMI will be done on the basis of CUET UG Scores. Candidates have been advised to keep their Email ID, mobile number, scanned photo, scanned signature and payment card handy while submitting their online application form.

Currently, the university is offering 59 undergraduate courses like BA (Hons), BSc, BCom (Hons), BFA, BTech, BVoc and more.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2023 through CUET: How to apply

Visit the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia

Click on the Undergraduate registration link

Register yourself and fill up the application form carefully

Upload documents and pay the application fee

Download Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2023 application form and take a printout for future

