GATE 2024: Registrations without late fee extended, apply at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Candidates willing to appear for GATE examination can now fill in the application form without paying any late fee on the official website till this date.

Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2023 10:58 IST
GATE 2024 registration date extended

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru has extended the registration last date for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Candidates who have not yet registered for the GATE examination can now fill in the application form without paying any late fee till October 12, 2023.

The application form is hosted on the official website -- gate2024.iisc.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the GATE 2024 exam will be held next year on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The admit card for the same will be issued on January 3.

GATE 2024 Application Fee

Category Regular Period

(30th August to 12th October 2023)

 During the Extended Period
(13th October to 20th October 2023)
Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper) Rs 900 Rs 1,400
All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) Rs 1,800 Rs 2,300
 

ALSO READ | GATE 2024 registration: Last date extended till October 5, details here

GATE 2024 Registration: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit GATE 2024 website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. 
  2. Go to the registration link and generate login credentials.
  3. Fill in the GATE 2024 application form and review details.
  4. Upload scanned images of photograph, signature and other documents, as applicable.
  5. Make payment of the application fee and download the fee receipt.
  6. Submit the application form and download the final page for future reference.

