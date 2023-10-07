GATE 2024: Registrations without late fee extended, apply at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 registration date extended

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru has extended the registration last date for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. Candidates who have not yet registered for the GATE examination can now fill in the application form without paying any late fee till October 12, 2023.

The application form is hosted on the official website -- gate2024.iisc.ac.in. As per the official schedule, the GATE 2024 exam will be held next year on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The admit card for the same will be issued on January 3.

GATE 2024 Application Fee

Category Regular Period (30th August to 12th October 2023) During the Extended Period

(13th October to 20th October 2023) Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper) Rs 900 Rs 1,400 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) Rs 1,800 Rs 2,300



GATE 2024 Registration: Steps to Apply