GATE 2024 registration: Last date extended till October 5, details here

GATE 2024 registration: The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc) has recently announced that the deadline for registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) has been extended. The new deadline is October 5, and interested applicants can now submit their applications on the official website, goaps.iisc.ac.in.

Initially, the deadline for GATE 2024 registration was September 29, and the deadline to apply with a late fee is October 13. However, IISC has recently made an announcement that allows candidates to submit their applications with a regular fee until October 5.

The exam authority announced that more than 137,000 applications for GATE 2024 were received on September 29th. In response, the registration deadline without a late fee has been extended until October 5th, 2023, to accommodate more applicants. However, it is recommended that candidates do not wait until the last minute of this extended deadline to register. To register for GATE 2024 online, candidates are required to visit GOAPS at goaps.iisc.ac.in. Candidates should note that this extension only applies for a limited time, so candidates should act promptly to avoid missing out on this opportunity.

Candidates who wish to pursue postgraduate and direct doctoral programs in IITs, and IISc will have to appear in the exam. The recruitment process in various PSUs is also done based on the GATE 2024 scores. The GATE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted for 30 test papers spanning engineering, science, architecture, and humanities on February 3, 4, 10, and 11.

GATE 2024 registration fee