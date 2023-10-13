Friday, October 13, 2023
     
GATE 2024 registration with late fee begins at goaps.iisc.ac.in, details here

The registration process for submitting GATE 2024 application along with a late fee has started at the website of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc). Candidates can check direct link, exam date, admit card download date, and other important updates related to exam.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2023 15:55 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 registration with late fee begins

GATE 2024 registration, GATE 2024 registration with late fee: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) has started the online registration window with late fees. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering can do so through the official website of GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in or goaps.iisc.ac.in. 

The window for submitting applications with late fees will remain active till October 20. However, the candidates have the option to add paper at the regular fee during this period. 

The change in the application can be done from November 7 to 11. The admit cards will be issued on January 3 and the exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11. The candidates can submit applications by following the easy steps given below. 

GATE 2024 registration: How to apply with late fee

  • Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'GATE 2024 registration'
  • It will redirect you to the online application window where you need to Enter the required details such as username, password, etc.
  • Make a payment of fees and click on 'submit'
  • Download and save the application form for future reference

GATE 2024 registration direct link

GATE 2024 application fee

Category Regular Period

 

(30th August to 12th October 2023)

 During the Extended Period

(13th October to 20th October 2023)
Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper) Rs 900 Rs 1,400
All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) Rs 1,800 Rs 2,300
 

