UPJEE 2019: Registration for direct admission begins at jeecup.nic.in. Get Direct Link to register

Registration for the direct admissions for UPJEE 2019 to the different aided and private polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh, has been started by the Joint Entrance Examination Council at the official website -- jeecup.nic.in . The registration is open for those who couldn't appear for JEECUP entrance examination but still wish to secure admission to the various polytechnic institutes can visit the official website and complete the registration process. They can also complete the registration process by visiting the direct link given below.

Candidates must know that the direct admission will be conducted in three rounds as per the Direct Admission Schedule provided. The first round of registration process will end on August 4 following which the allotment list for the first round will be declared on August 5. Those who will be allotted seats in the first round must report to the allotted colleges for the document verification process on August 5 and 6. The second round will commence on August 7 and will continue until August 8. The allotment list for the second round will be declared on August 9. The document verification process for the second round will continue from August 9 to 11. The registration process for the third and final round direct admission will be from August 12 to 13. The seat allotment for the third round will be declared on August 15 and the document verification will be on August 15.

How to register for the UPJEE Admission 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP -- jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for direct admission registration.

Step 3: Select your group among the given options.

Step 4: Complete the registration by filling in the required details.