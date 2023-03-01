Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Odisha: Class 12 board exam begins, IMPORTANT details here

Odisha Board Exam 2023: The Class 12th Odisha Board exam began today. As per reports, over 3.5 lakh students appeared for the exam on Wednesday.

Odisha Board Exam 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) commenced the board examination for class 12th today in Odisha. The officials on Wednesday informed that over 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examination in 1,145 examination centres across the state.  

The first paper was Modern Indian Language. Of the 3,57,942 students, 2,19,110 students appeared under the Arts stream, 91,379 under Science and 23,148 under Commerce stream. The examinations will continue till April 5.

Examinations will begin at 10 am on scheduled days and students will be allowed to enter the examination centres 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exams.

(with inputs from PTI)

