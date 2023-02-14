Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam 2023: For classes 10, 12 to begin tomorrow, Check guidelines and last-minute tips

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Board Exams for classes 10 and 2 from February 15, 2023. The CBSE Board examination will commence tomorrow at various centres across the country. The admit cards of the students appearing for the CBSE board exams 2023 were released earlier by the board. Check here for the CBSE board exam 2023 guidelines and last-minute tips.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Guidelines

No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10.00 AM. Hence, must reach on time. Students should go in school uniform and with a school identity Card in addition to Admit Card issued by CBSE and permissible stationery items only. Candidates must visit the examination centre at least one day before the date of the examination so that they can reach before 10 AM on the day of the examination. Candidates should leave for the examination centre keeping in view weather conditions, traffic conditions, etc. Students and Mother/Father/Guardian must check the particulars mentioned in the Admit Card and sign at the appropriate place after verifying the particulars including the photo and its correctness. Candidates should not carry a mobile with GPS or any electronic items and all barred items to the examination centre. Candidates must read and adhere to the important instructions given in the Admit Card. Candidates must read the amended rules for Unfair practices Candidates should refrain from spreading rumours and hosting any material on social websites including WhatsApp, YouTube, Twitter, etc.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Last-minute tips

Students appearing for the board exam must stay away from exam stress and anxiety. In the last moments, do not try to cover any new topics or concepts. Take your meal properly, healthy food will be beneficial for you. Before going to bed, keep the important things like pen, pencil, admit card, school identity card, etc ready which you will carry in the exam centre. Don't forget the admit card. Wake up on time on exam day and try to reach the exam centre on time.

