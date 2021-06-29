Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Jammu division declared. Direct link

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu division (summer zone) result 2021. Students can check their JKBOSE Class 10 Result from Jammu division on the official website, i.e., jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Jammu division: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- jkbose.ac.in.

2. Click on the link ‘JKBOSE 10th Jammu division result.’

3. Enter your roll number and click on view results.

4. Your JKBOSE Class 10 result for Jammu division will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Jammu division: Direct link

Click here to check JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha congratulated the students through the official Twiter handle. “I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year,” he tweeted.

