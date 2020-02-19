Image Source : FILE IGNOU TEE Result 2019: Result for December Term End Exam to be announced today. Direct Link

IGNOU TEE Result 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is expected to announce the December Term End Examination Result 2019 on its official website -- ignou.ac.in. Students who appeared for IGNOU TEE Exam can check their IGNOU TEE Result 2019 or IGNOU Term End Exam Result online on ignou.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link is also provided to download your IGNOU TEE Result 2019/IGNOU December Term End Result 2019.

IGNOU December TEE Result: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit official IGNOU website -- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Results tab

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Your IGNOU Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

IGNOU December TEE Result 2019: Details

Earlier, IGNOU had announced 'early declaration' Result for December TEE Exam 2019 on January 31, 2020. Students have been waiting for IGNOU December TEE Result 2019 with bated breath since then.

IGNOU TEE Result Decemeber 2019: Previous result

In the previous year, IGNOU declared the December Term End Exam Result within a few weeks of the declaration of Early Declaration result.