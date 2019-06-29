AP EAMCET Counselling 2019: Direct link to register

Image Source : PTI AP EAMCET Counselling 2019

AP EAMCET Counselling 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has started the counselling process for AP EAMCET 2019. The candidates qualified the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2019 will have to register their names for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2019 online at apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET 2019 counselling process will be conducted in three rounds from June 28 to July 8. Candidates will have to pay the required fee, register and select their choice of programmes and institutes to get admissions through AP EAMCET 2019 counselling.

Candidates who have gone through the online AP EAMCET 2019 counselling process will have to self-report and then report to their allotted institutes. Those who fail to report will cause his/her disqualification from the counselling of AP EAMCET 2019.

The candidates will be called for counselling as per the merit list released after the counselling. AP EAMCET seat allotment will be announced on July 11. The counselling process of AP EAMCET 2019 includes registration, payment of processing fee, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment.