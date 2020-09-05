Image Source : GOOGLE IBPS recruitment 2020: Apply online for 1,557 vacancies of clerks; check eligibility, salary details

IBPS Clerk 2020: Institute for Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released a notification @ibps.in for the recruitment of 1557 vacancies of candidates in clerical cadre of public sector banks under CRP Clerks-X drive across the country including 43 in Odisha. The IBPS Clerk Application & Registration Process for the IBPS recruitment exam started on Wednesday (2 September).

The interested and eligible candidates can register for IBPS Clerk Recruitment through Common Recruitment Process (CRP) on IBPS official website (ibps.in) by 23 September. According to the notification, IBPS will be conducting an online preliminary exam on 5, 12 and 13 December.

The main exam will be held on 24 January. Provisional allotment list will be released on 1 April 2021. Applicants will be able to download the call letter for the preliminary exam from 18 November.

The selected candidates will be hired for the post of clerk in various banks such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

IBPS Clerk 2020: How To Apply Online?

Register using personal credentials, Phone number and email ID

Fill in the personal details and contact details to complete registration.

After successful registration, you will receive a registration ID and Password

Login with registration ID and Password and Verify using Captcha

Click the Login Button and fill the details and complete the application form.

Pay the required application fee online.

Save the completed application form and keep it for future reference

IBPS Clerk 2020 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD/EXSM Category - Rs 100

GEN/Others - Rs 600

IBPS Clerk 2020: Age Limit (As on 01st September 2020)

Minimum age limit: 20 years

Maximum age limit: 28 years

A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.09.1992 and no later than 01.09.2020 (both dates inclusive)

IBPS Clerk 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Release of IBPS Clerk Notification 1 September 2020 Start of Online Application Process 2 September 2020 Last Date to Apply Online & Pay Fees 23 September 2020 Download of Admit Card for Pre-Exam Training 17 November 2020 Dates for Pre-Exam Training 23 November to 28 November 2020 Release of Admit Card for Prelims Exam 18 November 2020 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 5 December 2020 12 December 2020 13 December 2020 Prelims Result 31 December 2020 Download of Mains Call Letter 12 January 2021 Mains Exam Date 24 January 2021 IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment 1 April 2021

IBPS Clerk 2020: Selection Process

The recruitment to the post of Clerks in banks is carried out through a rigorous process involving exam and interview. The selection process for clerical cadre involves:

Online Prelims Exam

Online Mains Exam

Interview/Document Verification

Provisional Allotment

Educational Qualifications

IBPS Clerk 2020: Educational Qualification

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet/should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute that he/she is a graduate on the day he/ she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while applying online.

Candidates be proficient in the Official language of the State/UT (should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

