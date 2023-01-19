Delhi weather update: Cold wave abates, light rain likely in city tonight | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi weather update: Cold wave abates, light rain likely in city tonight

Delhi weather updates: Bringing much-needed respite from the chilling weather, the cold wave abated in Delhi on Thursday though minimum temperatures remained below normal in most places.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted light rain on Thursday night in the city. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius -- two notches below normal.

The national capital witnessed a second cold wave this month with the minimum temperature settling at 2.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

So far Delhi has witnessed the most cold wave days in the month of January in at least 12 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It has also logged over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, the most since 2019.

Rain and hailstorm predicted in northwest India

On January 23-24, light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are predicted to lash northwest India, including Delhi, under the influence of another western disturbance.

Foggy weather affects train operations

Meanwhile, the foggy weather has affected rail operations, with several of them running late due to low visibility.

According to officials of Northern Railway, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottarn Express, Gaya-Nw Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town-Delhi Farakka Express, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express, Karnakhya-Delhi Brahrnaputra Mail, Katihar-Arnritsar Amrapali Express, Rigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, Hyderabad Deccan Narnoally-New Delhi Telangana Express are running late.

