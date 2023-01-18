Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January; trains, flights delayed due to low visibility

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January; trains, and flights delayed due to low visibility

Delhi weather update: As several parts of north India continues to reel under cold wave, the national capital logged its eighth chilly day in January on Wednesday. So far Delhi has witnessed the most cold wave days in the month in at least 12 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. It was 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 1.4 degrees on Monday.

In 2020, the national capital recorded seven cold wave days in the month of January, whereas, it did not have any such day last year. The IMD stated that the city recorded an intense coldwave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade.

It has also logged over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, the most since 2019. Meanwhile, the weather department also said that the coldwave conditions would abate from Thursday-Friday under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

Light rain predicted in Delhi

According to the IMD, the city may also see light rain or drizzle towards Thursday night.

Meanwhile, on January 23-24, light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are predicted to lash northwest India, including Delhi, under the influence of another western disturbance. Notably, Delhi has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far.

Trains, flights delayed due to low visibility

The cold wave and foggy conditions have also affected rail and flight operations, with several of them running late due to low visibility.

The Delhi airport authority informed that several flights scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) were delayed due to fog. Meanwhile, the Northern Railway informed that six trains were running late due to fog.

According to officials of Northern Railway, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Sultanpur -Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pardesh Sampark Kranti Express, are running late by up to 1 hour.

