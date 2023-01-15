Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi witnesses cold morning with minimum temperature settling at 4.7 degrees Celsius

Delhi weather update: After experiencing a bit of respite from the chilly weather for some days, the nation's capital recorded a cold morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 4.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was three notches below the season's average temperature. It further stated that the relative humidity in the city was 74% at 8:30 am. The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

The IMD claimed that Delhi-NCR is likely to again experience a cold wave this week with the minimum temperature expected to be around 3 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 18.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Delhi-NCR to witness another spell of cold wave

The Met office has predicted a cold wave to prevail over many places in Delhi-NCR between Monday (January 16) and Wednesday (January 18). The minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before a western disturbance brought relief, an IMD official said.

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles at 10.2 °C; AQI remains in 'very poor' category

This was due to a layer of dense fog persisting over the Indo-Gangetic plains for the past 10 to 11 days and a large gap between two western disturbances that allowed frosty winds from snow-clad mountains to blow in for a longer-than-usual period, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News