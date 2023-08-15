Independence Day 2023: Who is Shashank Jaiswal who led Delhi Police in I-Day parade at Red Fort?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Independence Day 2023

Independence Day: Along with the three services, the Delhi Police also saluted the national flag at the historic Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day. Delhi Police's Additional DCP Shashank Jaiswal saluted the national flag at Red Fort. Shashank Jaiswal is an IPS officer of the 2014 batch.

Shashank is the additional DCP of East Delhi district

Shashank is currently the Additional DCP of the East Delhi district. Earlier, Shashank was an Additional DCP in Central District. While the PM Guard was led by Sandhya Swamy, Additional DCP of Delhi Police. Sandhya is an Additional DCP in North West district. While saluting the flag, Shashank Jaiswal's name was also mentioned.

Shashank has studied mechanical engineering

Significantly, Additional DCP Shashank Jaiswal has done mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. Apart from this, he has also done MBA from IIM. Sandhya Swamy was an Additional DCP in North East district before North West district. Sandhya is the mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and takes care of the law and order situation in Delhi along with her upbringing.