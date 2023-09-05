Delhi Police issues clarification on Bandh ahead of G20 Summit, says, 'Whole Delhi is open'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi decked up ahead of the G20 Summit slated to take place between September 9 and 10.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a clarification stating that the national capital is not under lockdown. It further said that some parts of Delhi will have restrictions while the rest of the city will remain open.

Issuing a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Delhi Police asked people not to believe in rumors. The statement said that restrictions will be imposed on only some parts of Delhi's NDMC area in the wake of the G20 Summit.

Earlier, Delhi Police started conducting vehicle checking at various locations across the national capital. According to officials, surprise checks were conducted at India Gate and other parts of the city between Monday night and early hours on Tuesday.

Police personnel were seen conducting thorough inspections by halting vehicles. Earlier on Monday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said that paramilitary forces, Delhi police and several other people are engaged in providing security at the G20 Summit.

Two-day G-20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

