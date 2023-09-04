G20 Summit: Schools in Delhi to remain closed or open between September 8 to 10? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Delhi to remain closed or open

The national capital is geared up for the upcoming G20 summit which is to be held between September 8 and September 10. The government has made several announcements regarding restrictions on various activities and traffic rules in the city.

Schools Open or Closed

All government and private schools, boards, educational institutions etc. of Central and State Governments located in NCT of Delhi will remain closed between September 8 and September 10. All private offices, educational and other institutions located in Delhi will also remain closed.

Delhi Police Latest Announcement

In a recent announcement made by the Delhi Police, the officials said that the city will not face any lockdown during the summit. The decision comes in response to rumors stating possible lockdown in the national capital due to security concerns. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has already approved the proposal of declaring a public holiday in the city from September 8 to 10, coinciding with the G20 summit.

According to the proposal all schools and government offices, including MCD offices, will remain closed. The two-day G20 summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on weekends, September 9-10. The movements of vehicles may be restricted in some areas and people are likely to be permitted for only essential travel and activities. However, normal activities may resume in the city by the afternoon of 11 September.