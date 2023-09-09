Two-year-old boy dies after drowning in swimming pool in south Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Minor dies after drowning in swimming pool

Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a two-year-old boy lost his life allegedly after drowning in a swimming pool in the Gadaipur area of south Delhi. According to police, they received information about the incident at around 7.50 pm on Wednesday. The two-year-old deceased was admitted to AIIMS after he was found drowning in the swimming pool.

Father of minor was working there as caretake

As per the information provided by a senior police officer, the heart-wrenching incident occurred in the pool of a house at farm number 10 in Gadaipur. He added that the father (Sandeep) of the deceased minor was working there as a caretaker for the last four to five months.

He used to live with his family in the same house. On Wednesday morning, he started looking for his son when he found him missing. Following this, he found his son drowning in the swimming pool.

Case registered

Soon after this, he admitted his son to AIIMS, where he died during treatment on Thursday. Police informed that a case has been registered under section 304A (causing death by negligence) on the Indian Penal Code. Moreover, an investigation is also underway.