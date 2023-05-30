Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service on Airport Line | DETAILS

Delhi Metro : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp-based ticketing service on the Airport Line for commuters. People now be able to travel on the Airport Line using the newly service launched which will allow them to receive a QR code-based ticket directly on WhatsApp. In the presence of other senior officials, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar launched the service.

"Further enhancing the travel experience for its commuters in an easy-to-navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for travel on its Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

WhatsApp chatbot-generated QR code-based tickets

With the introduction of this facility, commuters on the Airport Line will now be able to use WhatsApp chatbot-generated QR code-based tickets from their smartphones. This facility will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters, especially national and international travellers heading to or coming from the airport, using the Airport Line, as they can now purchase and use tickets generated on their phone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (available in English and Hindi language) as per their convenience, the DMRC said.

To initiate the service, commuters will have to add the DMRC's official WhatsApp number 9650855800 in their phone's contact list, it said.

A maximum of six QR code-based tickets can be generated

For single and group journeys, a maximum of six QR code-based tickets can be generated for each passenger, the officials said.

The tickets will be valid till the end of the business day. But once entry is done, passengers should exit within 65 mins from the destination station. For exit at the source (origin) station, passengers should leave within 30 minutes from the time of entry, they said.

The tickets cannot be booked after business hours. The service does not allow cancellation of tickets. The DMRC will charge a nominal convenience fee for transactions done through credit or debit cards. No convenience fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions.

DMRC earlier introduced QR code-based paper tickets

Earlier this month, the DMRC introduced QR code-based paper tickets for travel on all lines, describing the development as a move towards a more transparent and human intervention-free mechanism.

(with inputs from PTI)

