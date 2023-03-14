Major portion of Delhi-Gurugram expressway on NH-48 to be closed for 90 days. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic jam at Gurugram- Delhi expressway due to construction of Dwarka Expressway Link Road, in Gurugram district.

Delhi: A major portion of the main highway that connects Delhi's Dwarka to Gurugram on NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway) will be closed for almost 90 days due to the construction of a new flyover and underpasses. The stretch is going to be almost 500 metres long which will be closed for 3 months. The portion between Rangpuri and Rajokari which already witnesses heavy traffic snarls is set to see more rough days ahead.

The Delhi traffic police has issued a traffic advisory on diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway (NH)-48.

Why a section of NH-48 will be closed?

The road will be closed to facilitate the construction of two underpasses and an elevated section as part of the Dwarka Expressway. Both carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed, the traffic advisory said.

How traffic will be managed?

Traffic near the Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to the newly-built slip roads. The carriageways' closure may increase the volume of traffic on the roads and inconvenience the general public, the advisory stated.

People travelling towards Delhi airport, the interstate bus terminus or railway stations have been advised to carefully plan their commute with sufficient time at hand, it stated.

Commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram or Jaipur may use the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, it said.

Those going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurgaon Road flyover.

The commuters travelling from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No 201, the advisory stated.

"The commuters are requested to cooperate by planning their journey accordingly via the above-mentioned alternate routes. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above-mentioned period," the advisory added.

(With inputs from PTI)

