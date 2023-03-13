Delhi: Sunday was hottest day in March so far; IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning in coming days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Delhi weather update: The National Capital on Sunday recorded its hottest day in March so far this year with the mercury rising to 34.1 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted that Delhi and north-west plains may witness thunderstorms and lightning in the coming days.

"Due to western disturbances, thunderstorm & lightning are expected in plain areas of North-West India on night of March 16, March 17 and 18," Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head, IMD Delhi said.

