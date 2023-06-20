Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Will move SC against Centre's ordinance,' says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hold a presser where he highlighted the agenda for the opposition's meeting that will be held on June 23. Kejriwal asserted that the first agenda of the meeting will be the Centre's ordinance and claimed that it ends democracy in Delhi. He said that the Centre's ordinance on the control of services in Delhi places the chief secretary above the cabinet. He stressed that AAP dispensation will challenge the Centre's ordinance in the supreme court.

He alleged the Centre of snatching powers of the elected government through the ordinance. Kejriwal claimed that the Centre wants to control Delhi through IAS officers. "An officer has been given charge above every minister. The Centre wants to control the Delhi government through officers. The ordinance has placed the Delhi chief secretary above the Cabinet," he charged.

Kejriwal said a few days before the NCCSA meeting, he received a file regarding the suspension of an officer. "I put down a few queries but the file never came back to me. The file was sent to the lieutenant governor and the officer was suspended saying that two members (of the NCCSA) have approved. The NCCSA is futile. We will take all matters to the Supreme Court," he said.

While highlighting the agendas of the opposition party, Kejriwal said, "I hope all parties in that meeting (Opposition meeting on 23rd June) ask Congress to clear its stand. I think the first agenda of that meeting will be Centre's ordinance that ends democracy in Delhi. I will carry a copy of Constitution with me. I will explain to all parties that they should not think that Delhi is a UT so this has been brought just for it..."