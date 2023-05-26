Friday, May 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: After murder of two gangsters, 80 prison officers transferred

Delhi: After murder of two gangsters, 80 prison officers transferred

The transferred officials include five deputy superintendents, nine assistant superintendents, eight head wardens and 58 wardens.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: May 26, 2023 15:21 IST
Delhi: After murder of two gangsters, 80 prison officers
Image Source : PTI Delhi: After murder of two gangsters, 80 prison officers transferred

In a major reshuffle in the prisons, as many as 80 officers have been transferred. The move comes after the Delhi High Court raised questions on the security arrangements inside the Tihar jail where dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuria was killed in a knife attack by a rival gang in the presence of security staff and CCTV cameras.

The transferered officials include five deputy superintendents, nine assistant superintendents, eight head wardens and 58 wardens. Some of these officials were sent from Tihar Jail to Mandoli, and vice versa. Including these transfers, a total of 171 officials have been moved. 

 

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News