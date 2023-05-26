Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: After murder of two gangsters, 80 prison officers transferred

In a major reshuffle in the prisons, as many as 80 officers have been transferred. The move comes after the Delhi High Court raised questions on the security arrangements inside the Tihar jail where dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuria was killed in a knife attack by a rival gang in the presence of security staff and CCTV cameras.

The transferered officials include five deputy superintendents, nine assistant superintendents, eight head wardens and 58 wardens. Some of these officials were sent from Tihar Jail to Mandoli, and vice versa. Including these transfers, a total of 171 officials have been moved.