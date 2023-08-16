Watch video: Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in Delhi on Wednesday. While interacting with reports here, Kumar said that he can never forget how he gave him so much work and love. He also remembered that Vajpayee was there when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time.

"I can never forget how he (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) gave me so much work and loved me. He was there when I became the CM. I pay my respect to him," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after paying homage to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial on Wednesday.

PM Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India's progress

In tributes to Vajpayee, PM Modi said he played a pivotal role in boosting India's progress and taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors. "I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi," he said.

The first-ever prime minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajpayee is credited with popularising the party beyond its base and running a coalition government successfully for six years, during which he pushed reforms and boosted infrastructure. He died in 2018 at the age of 93.