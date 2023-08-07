Stopping me from work, BJP won't win a single seat in Delhi next year: Kejriwal fumes at Centre

Follow us on Image Source : @ARVINDKEJRIWAL/TWITTER Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the Center will not win a single seat in Delhi as they are stopping him from working in the national capital.

He also said that the Centre has violated Supreme Court's order after the Delhi Services Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha.

He further said, "The public had clearly said that the Centre should not interfere in Delhi by defeating them, but PM does not want to listen to the public."

"Amit Shah Ji in Parliament said that we have the power to pass laws. You have been given the power to work for the people, not take away their right," CM Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (August 7) after much debate. As many as 131 votes were in favour of the bill while 102 votes were against it.

Earlier, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had issued whips to their MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has already been passed by Lok Sabha.

