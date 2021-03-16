Rajasthan: Woman raped by former husband's brother in front of family

Image Source : PTI Woman raped by ex-husband's brother in Rajasthan

A woman was allegedly raped by the brother of a man she had married and later left in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said on Monday. The woman was returning home with a man she was now living with along with the child and her minor sister when her former brother-in-law and four others waylaid them near Chajawar village Saturday night, they said.

The culprits took the family to a nearby field. They attacked the man and tied his hands and legs with a rope. The main accused then raped the woman in front of her current husband, DSP Yogendra Singh said.

The former brother-in-law and two of his accomplices were detained on Sunday, he said.

The officer said the woman, in her twenties, had left her first husband after she was unable to beget a child. She remarried through 'Nata Pratha', a tradition that allows a marital relationship without any wedding ceremony.

According to police, the accused fled from the spot after the crime following which the woman along with her child and sister managed to reach the main road and sought help from passers-by.

The passers-by informed the police about the incident.

The police have booked five people for the abduction and gang-rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim's medical examination was conducted on Sunday and her statement was recorded before a magistrate on Monday, Atru Station House Officer Ramkishan said.

He said efforts are on to find the remaining accused in the case.

The victim and her former husband had filed complaints against each other in the past and investigation into the cases are also underway, the SHO added.

