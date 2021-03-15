UP shocker: Mother of 3 kids elopes with Class 8 student in Gorakhpur

Image Source : PTI Mother of three kids elopes with Class 8 student in UP

A 29-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh has eloped with a 15-year-old boy. The incident was reported from Gorakhpur, where the families of both, the woman and boy began searching for them after they went missing from a Shivratri fair on Wednesday. The two have yet not been traced and the boy's family has now lodged an official complaint at Campierganj police station.

According to the details, both the families searched for the two till Thursday. They approached the police on Friday evening following which a first information report (FIR) was lodged and a probe was initiated.

Sources said that the woman and the boy were in a relationship for the past year but no one suspected them because of their age gap.

On the complaint of the boy's family, a case was lodged against the woman under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 365 IPC (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person).

Circle Officer Campierganj, Rahul Bhati, "A case has been registered against the woman on the complaint of the boy's family. We are trying to trace them."

The woman is a mother of three little children. Her husband told the police that her behaviour towards him had changed for some time, but he could not even imagine that such a thing would happen.