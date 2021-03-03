Image Source : PTI UP: 60-year-old mentally unstable man kills wife, 2 daughters with hammer in Bulandshahr

A 60-year-old mentally unstable man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district killed his wife and two of his three daughters with a hammer on Tuesday night.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, the man's wife and two of his daughters died on the spot while one daughter is in critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The accused, identified as Saeed, fled the scene after the incident and the police has launched a probe to locate his whereabouts.

Reportedly, he used to doubt the character of his family members, possibly due to his mental condition.