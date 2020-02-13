Image Source : FILE Gold worth nearly Rs 10 lakh seized from Keralite at Mangaluru airport (Representational Image)

Gold worth nearly Rs 10 lakh has been seized from a plane passenger who had arrived by an Air India express at the international airport in Mangaluru, sources in the Customs said. Mohammed Mahir Patla Majeed (24), a resident of Patla in Kasaragod district of Kerala, had concealed the 233.18 gm of gold inside a rechargeable emergency light and a solar sensor light, the sources said.

Based on information, Majeed was intercepted on suspicion and was found to have been carrying the gold in the form of strips worth Rs 9.39 lakh, they said.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act of 1962 and further investigations are on, they added.

