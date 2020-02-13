Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
UP: 'Tantrik' held for raping woman, her minor daughter in Shahjahanpur

A 'tantrik' has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter after promising to cure her ailing husband in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, according to police.

Shahjahanpur Updated on: February 13, 2020 15:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 'Tantrik' held for raping woman, her minor daughter in Shahjahanpur
Uttar Pradesh: 'Tantrik' held for raping woman, her minor daughter in Shahjahanpur

A 'tantrik' has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter after promising to cure her ailing husband in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, according to police. The woman, who is living in a village under Khutar town of the district, had met 'tantrik' Sageer Khan in Aurangabad area for the treatment of her ailing husband recently, SP (Rural) Aparna Gautam said on Thursday.

The woman has alleged that the 'tantrik' along with his friend Idris came to her house on February 9 and locked the husband and others in a room, she said.

Later, the duo raped the woman and her minor daughter, the SP added.

An FIR has been registered against the two men and the 'tantrik' has been arrested, Gautam said, adding that further investigation is on.

