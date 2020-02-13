UP: 'Tantrik' held for raping woman, her minor daughter in Shahjahanpur

Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh: 'Tantrik' held for raping woman, her minor daughter in Shahjahanpur

A 'tantrik' has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter after promising to cure her ailing husband in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, according to police. The woman, who is living in a village under Khutar town of the district, had met 'tantrik' Sageer Khan in Aurangabad area for the treatment of her ailing husband recently, SP (Rural) Aparna Gautam said on Thursday.

The woman has alleged that the 'tantrik' along with his friend Idris came to her house on February 9 and locked the husband and others in a room, she said.

Later, the duo raped the woman and her minor daughter, the SP added.

An FIR has been registered against the two men and the 'tantrik' has been arrested, Gautam said, adding that further investigation is on.

