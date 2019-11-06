Image Source : PTI History-sheeter held for kidnapping minor girl

A member of Chinchwad-based 'Mama' gang was arrested by the Thane police's crime branch for allegedly abducting a minor girl, police said on Wednesday. Suresh alias Anna Mochi (25) had kidnapped a 16-year- old girl from Chinchwad on October 30, an official said, adding that an offence was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at Chinchwad police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused from Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday and rescued the girl, he said.

Several offences are registered against the accused at Pimpri, Dehu Road and Sangvi police stations, he added.

'Mama' gang leader Akash Randive and six other members are presently lodged at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune since 2016.

