Delhi: Miscreants open fire at house in Johripur area; accused at large

Delhi: A group of miscreants opened fire at a house in northeast Delhi's Johripur area, police said on Thursday. According to the details, the incident was reported at nearly 9 pm on Wednesday.

The owner of the building, Sonu, told police that some people gathered outside his house and demanded that he open the door, a senior police officer said.

They started firing gunshots when the owner did not respond, he added.

Based on his complaint, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered, the officer said, adding that no one was injured.

During an inquiry, it was found that the complainant's cousin had a dispute with someone in the locality and he had intervened in that matter. Thereafter, the person had threatened to teach the complainant a lesson, the police said.

The accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

