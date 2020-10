Image Source : PTI Bihar: Woman gangraped, thrown into river with 5-year-old child in Buxar

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped and thrown into a river along with her five-year-old child in Ojha Baraon village in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday. The child could not be saved.

Confirming the incident, the Bihar Police said, "Woman's medical examination is being done and an FIR was registered in connection with the case."

The body of the child was sent for postmortem. The police arrested one accused in the case.

