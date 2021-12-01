Wednesday, December 01, 2021
     
Bihar: Councillor's wife killed in celebratory firing at wedding ceremony in Danapur

Sunny was on stage for a wedding ritual when the celebratory firing started. The woman received a bullet injury in her head. 

Patna Published on: December 01, 2021 12:31 IST
A woman was killed in celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony in Danapur, a town near Bihar's capital Patna. The deceased woman has been identified as Sunny Devi, the wife of a ward councillor.

She had gone to attend a marriage ceremony of her relative on Monday night. She was on the stage when a bullet hit her. The incident took place at 1 am on Tuesday. She was the wife of ward number 15 councillor Sujeet Kumar. 

According to police, two persons have been taken into custody for celebratory firing. They have been identified as Pawan Mahto and Sudhir Kumar. Both are ex-servicemen and had licenced weapons. Police said that both are relatives of Sujeet Kumar. 

Police seized two regular rifles, one regular pistol and several cartridges from their possession. According to police, these weapons were used for firing at the event.

Sunny was on stage for a wedding ritual when the celebratory firing started. The woman received a bullet injury in her head. She was rushed to a hospital in Raza Bazaar and later in Patliputra Colony where she died.

Police said that no written complaint or FIR have been lodged so far against anyone.

