Chhattisgarh: Satnami Samaj leader Sant Baldas Saheb, son Khushwant join BJP in big setback to Congress

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: In a setback for the Congress party, religious guru of Satnami Samaj, Baldas Saheb switched over to BJP alleging that he was being neglected in the grand old party which did nothing for the society. Along with Baldas Saheb, his son Guru Khushwant Das Saheb, other leaders including Guru Asambh Das Saheb, Guru Dwarka Das Saheb, Guru Saurabh Das Saheb of the Satnami Samaj also joined the BJP.

Baldas Saheb and other religious gurus joined the BJP in the presence of Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao, former CM Dr. Raman Singh, Raipur MP Sunil Soni and MLA Brijmohan Agarwal.

Apart from this, many people including Lamiksha Guru Dahria, Municipal President Devraj Jangde, District Members Dineshwari, Yashwant Tandon, District Member Vinod Sahu also entered the BJP.

Baldas Saheb accuses Congress of neglecting society

Alleging that there has been a lot of social neglect and discrimination against, Baldas Saheb said that Congress did nothing for the upliftment of the society. He didn't get any respect in the party. His son Guru Khushwant Saheb has told the BJP that he wants to contest election from Arang assembly seat.

Baldas Saheb and other leaders have a special influence on Scheduled Caste (SC) seats in the state. There are 10 seats which are reserved for scheduled castes in the state. Along with this, the SCs have a direct influence on about 50 percent of the seats in the state.

The assembly elections in the state are due to be held later this year.

