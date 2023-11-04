'Thank you. Such affection is my strength,' PM Modi writes to Akanksha who had brought him his sketch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi and the girl with his sketch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often shown his love and appreciation for young students and their talents. A similar case was on display when the Prime Minister appreciated a sketch made by a young girl at the rally in Kanker on November 2 in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. During, the rally the PM noticed that a young girl stood for long with his sketch and had requested the officials to give it to him.

On Saturday, PM Modi wrote to Akanksha who had brought him his sketch at his event in Kanker.

In the letter, PM Mode wrote, "Dear Akanksha, the sketch that you had brought has reached me. Thank you very much for this loving expression. India's daughters are the bright future of the country. This affection and belongingness that I receive from all of you is my strength in serving the nation. Our aim has been to build a healthy, safe and well-equipped nation for our daughters. I have always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh. The people of the state have also contributed enthusiastically to the path of progress of the country. The next 25 years are going to be important for young friends like you and the country. In these years, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will fulfill their dreams and provide a new direction for the future of the country."

He ended the letter by wishing Akanksha all the best for her future. "You study hard, move ahead and bring glory to your family, society and country with your successes. With best wishes for your bright future."

The PM’s rally was held in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district that is going to polls in the first phase of two-phased polls in Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister acknowledges the young girl's message