India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP leads in Chhattisgarh, Congress gains two Lok Sabha seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are likely to have a neck-and-neck battle if Lok Sabha elections are held now in the country. According to India TV-CNX opinion poll projection, the saffron party seems to be marginally ahead and likely to get 46 per cent of votes and the Congress may secure 43 per cent.

In terms of seat projection, the BJP may win 7 Lok Sabha seats while Congress is likely to get 4, according to the opinion poll projection -- results of which were telecast on the news channel today in its special show "Desh Ki Awaaz". Comparing it with 2019 results, the BJP may lose 2 seats in Chhattisgarh whereas Congress is likely to gain 2. There are a total of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh.

Lok Sabha elections 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA had won 10 seats, whereas the Congress-led UPA had to settle for just one seat. As per the current projection, the NDA is likely to see a dip in vote share from around 51 per cent to 46 per cent. The UPA had recorded a vote share of almost 41 per cent in the 2019 general elections.

It should be mentioned here that the next Indian general election is expected to be held in India between April and May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in June 2024. Notably, all 543 elected MPs are elected from single-member constituencies using first-past-the-post voting.

ALSO READ: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP leads in MP and Chhattisgarh, DMK-Congress to sweep Tamil Nadu