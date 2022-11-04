Twitter India lays off employees from marketing, communication departments: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Twitter starts sacking employees in India

Twitter India layoff: Days after Elon Musk took over as the new owner of the social media giant, Twitter on Friday reportedly started sacking its employees in India. According to reports, the entire marketing team in India has been sacked. The departments affected by the lay out order includes the communications department as well. Several engineers have also been asked to go.

As many as two departments have been disbanded with immediate effect, sources said.

"Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," a Twitter India employee told PTI on condition of anonymity. Another source said the lay-offs have affected a "significant chunk" of the India team.

The full details of the job cuts were not immediately available.

Elon Musk fires Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal

World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.

