Twitter web is back after being down for several hours: Know why happened

The Twitter web has been reportedly facing trouble in logging in with several users in India. The outrage was witnessed by people majorly on Friday morning when they tried opening the web version of the platform but couldn't. It was reported that Twitter aggregated this to all its employees.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 04, 2022 11:26 IST
Twitter users have been complaining about not being able to access their accounts since Friday morning. The users have been posting on Instagram, and Facebook that they have been facing trouble in accessing their feeds and any specific pages when they are trying to access the website- being notified that they are facing some trouble in logging in.

As per the Downdetector,  a renounced platform which informs about the websites being non-functional and provides real-time information about the status of various websites has stated that 94 per cent of people had reported problems with the microblogging website while 6 per cent have been facing issues with the app.

Why was Twitter for the web not working for several hours?

It was informed to the employees of Twitter through an email that the platform will temporarily be closed and so will the office- preventing staff access to the platform. The decision was taken post following a week-long of major uncertain changes which was implemented by Elon Musk, the new owner of the company. He claims that all his moves are for the future growth and security of the platform.

Twitter has further said that its offices will be closed temporarily and all badge access (employee cards, security cards, biometrics and more which enable a person to enter the premises of the organisation) will be suspended for a span of time in order "to help them to ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

