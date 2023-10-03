Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
Stock markets open in red as Sensex drops 317 points; Nifty at 19,537

This downward trend in the stock market reflects cautious sentiment among investors.

Indian stock markets opened on a negative note on Tuesday, with the benchmark index, Sensex, declining by 317 points. At the opening bell, the Sensex stood at 65,511, while the broader Nifty index was at 19,537. This downward trend in the stock market reflects cautious sentiment among investors.

Key highlights:

Sensex gains: The BSE Sensex concluded the trading day at 65,828.41, marking an increase of 320 points or 0.49%.

Nifty surges: The Nifty, the broader market indicator, closed at 19,638.30, showing a rise of 115 points or 0.59%.

Midcap and smallcap rally: The BSE Midcap index recorded substantial gains, rising by 1.3%, while the BSE Smallcap index also registered an uptick of 0.6%.

Sectoral performance: All major sectoral indices, except Information Technology, ended the day in the green. The metal, power, oil & gas, PSU Bank, and healthcare indices each saw gains of 1-3%.

