Stock market opens with stable numbers: Sensex at 66,250, Nifty Above 19,700

The stock market kicked off the trading session on October 16 with a slightly bearish undertone, as global cues presented a mixed picture. Both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a modest dip in the early hours of the session. As the morning session progressed, the BSE Sensex recorded a decline of 126.79 points, or 0.19 percent, bringing it to a level of 66,155.95. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty registered a dip of 26.90 points, amounting to a decrease of 0.14 percent, with the index standing at 19,724.10.

Market data revealed that 1,599 shares were on the rise, while 637 shares experienced a decline in their value. An additional 193 shares remained relatively unchanged during this initial phase of trading.

Among the major gainers on the Nifty during this period were prominent companies like ONGC, HCL Technologies, Coal India, Infosys, and LTIMindtree, which showcased positive momentum in the market. Conversely, notable losers included BPCL, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, and Power Grid Corporation.

