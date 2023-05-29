Monday, May 29, 2023
     
Rolls Royce, other individuals booked by CBI for trying to cheat govt in procurement of Hawk Aircraft

CBI has registered a case against Rolls Royce and other individuals for allegedly cheating the government in the procurement of Hawk Aircraft.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against British Aerospace company Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, Tim Jones, Director Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd and private individuals Sudhir Chuadhrie and Bhanu Chaudharie and other unknown public servants and private persons for allegedly trying to cheat the government in the procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce, UK and its associate group companies, including Rolls Royce Turbomeca Limited.

More to follow... 

