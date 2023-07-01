Saturday, July 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Debadatta Chand takes charge as Managing Director of Bank of Baroda

Debadatta Chand takes charge as Managing Director of Bank of Baroda

He has taken over charge from Sanjiv Chadha, whose tenure ended on June 30, 2023, BoB said in a statement.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2023 20:37 IST
Debadatta Chand takes charge as Managing Director of Bank
Image Source : FILE Debadatta Chand takes charge as Managing Director of Bank of Baroda

Debadatta Chand on Saturday assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda (BoB).

He has taken over charge from Sanjiv Chadha, whose tenure ended on June 30, 2023, BoB said in a statement.

Before he was appointed as MD, Chand was serving as the Executive Director at the bank since March 2021, it said.

In his role as Executive Director, he was overseeing corporate & institutional credit, corporate & institutional banking, treasury & global markets, mid-corporate business, and trade & foreign exchange.

ALSO READ | GST revenue collection grows 12% YoY at Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June | CHECK details

ALSO READ | Apple now becomes world's first $3 trillion company | DETAILS

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News