Vodafone Idea shares tumble over 21 pc; hit record low

Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel tumbled up to 21.6 per cent on Thursday amid reports that the DoT has issued a notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court.

New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2019 13:57 IST
Vodafone Idea plunged 21.62 per cent to Rs 2.90 -- its record low -- on the BSE. Bharti Airtel also fell 4.88 per cent to Rs 350.50.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.

The DoT has given the option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on a self-assessment basis.

The Supreme Court in its last month's ruling said, "we give three months' time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported."

